RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

'Make in India' has become 'Fake in India': Cong

October 14, 2024  12:40
image
The Congress on Monday alleged that the objectives spelt out by the Modi government at the time of launch of 'Make in India' have turned out to be "jumlas", and that 'Make in India' has simply become "Fake in India".

 Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also said that in the last decade economic policy making has been far from being stable, predictable and sensible. 

 "When he announced 'Make in India' in 2014 with his usual hype and hoopla, the non-biological PM set out four objectives. Ten years later, a quick status check: Jumla One: Increase the growth rate of Indian industry to 12-14% per year. Reality: Since 2014, annual growth rate for manufacturing has averaged around 5.2%," Ramesh said in a post on X.

 "Jumla Two: Create 100 million industrial jobs by 2022. Reality: The number of manufacturing workers fell from 51.3 million in 2017 to 35.65 million in 2022-23. Jumla Three: Increase the share of the manufacturing sector to 25% of GDP by 2022, and later 2025. Reality: Share of manufacturing in India's Gross Added Value has fallen from 18.1% in 2011-12 to 14.3% in 2022-23," he said.

 "Jumla Four: Make India the 'new factory of the world', taking over from China by moving up the value chain. Reality: Far from taking over from China, we have become economically dependent on it. Share of imports from China have risen from 11% in 2014 to 15% in the last few years," the Congress leader said. In the last decade economic policy making has been far from being stable, predictable and sensible, recall demonetisation, for instance, Ramesh said, adding that growth in private investment has been hampered by an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Make in India' has become 'Fake in India': Cong
LIVE! 'Make in India' has become 'Fake in India': Cong

Ahead of Maha polls, no toll at Mumbai entry points
Ahead of Maha polls, no toll at Mumbai entry points

The toll waiver will be in force from midnight on Monday, he said.

1 killed in violence during Durga idol immersion in UP
1 killed in violence during Durga idol immersion in UP

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath denounced the violence and directed the administration to communicate with religious organisations and get the idol immersions done on time.

Air India, Indigo flights from Mumbai get bomb threats
Air India, Indigo flights from Mumbai get bomb threats

They said all passengers have disembarked and the aircraft was being searched.

'Demolitions Taking Place Despite SC Order'
'Demolitions Taking Place Despite SC Order'

'Government cannot pick and choose as to against whom they want to take action and against whom they do not want to take action.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances