RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

India's GDP will be bigger than China's by...

October 14, 2024  16:44
image
Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Annual India Leadership Summit on Monday in New Delhi, John Chambers Chairman, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum was all praise for the PM Narendra Modi-led government. 

 Chambers says this Indian administration has set the stage for growth, not for the next five years but for the next twenty-five years. Being the fastest-growing economy in the world by the end of the century India will become much bigger than China in terms of GDP. 

 "I think when you look at this country, what's going to happen, in my opinion, by the end of this century, it won't just be India's century, India will be literally 100 per cent bigger than China on GDP," said John Chambers.

Chambers lauded the Indian government's efforts over the past five years, crediting the administration with setting the stage for India's future economic growth. He highlighted the country's remarkable transformation and digital advancements, especially in the areas of technology and artificial intelligence.

 "For the first five years, I would argue, this (Indian) administration did an amazing job of setting the stage for the decade and being the fastest growing economy in the world the next five years. I think they set the stage for the next 25 years," Chambers stated. He emphasized that the government's Digital India initiative was not merely a vision but a strategic understanding of where the global market was headed, with a strong focus on leveraging technology and AI for future growth. 

 Chambers said, "And if you watch Digital India, it was not just a dream. It was an understanding of where the market would go and the future would be, how you use technology and AI together for the future." He added, "And remember, just 10 to 12 years ago, very little startups in India, literally in the last period of time, from 2015 to 2022 investments in startups went up by 15x and you suddenly saw a foundation not for the next five years, but for the next 25 years."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India's GDP will be bigger than China's by...
LIVE! India's GDP will be bigger than China's by...

India lets fly as Canada tags Indian diplomats in probe
India lets fly as Canada tags Indian diplomats in probe

India on Monday "strongly" rejected a diplomatic communication from Canada suggesting that the Indian high commissioner and other diplomats were "persons of interest" in an investigation and termed it as "preposterous imputations" and...

UP's Bahraich on the boil; mob torches shops, vehicles
UP's Bahraich on the boil; mob torches shops, vehicles

There were protests at several places and slogans raised against police and administrative officials, even as police forces conducted flag marches in the area. Black smoke billowed into the sky from some shops, houses and vehicles set...

Haryana Cong in-charge offers to quit over poll debacle
Haryana Cong in-charge offers to quit over poll debacle

Babaria said he offered his resignation to the high command soon after the result of the Haryana assembly polls came out last week but no decision has been communicated to him over the matter.

'Demolitions Taking Place Despite SC Order'
'Demolitions Taking Place Despite SC Order'

'Government cannot pick and choose as to against whom they want to take action and against whom they do not want to take action.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances