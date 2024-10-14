India's GDP will be bigger than China's by...





"I think when you look at this country, what's going to happen, in my opinion, by the end of this century, it won't just be India's century, India will be literally 100 per cent bigger than China on GDP," said John Chambers.





Chambers lauded the Indian government's efforts over the past five years, crediting the administration with setting the stage for India's future economic growth. He highlighted the country's remarkable transformation and digital advancements, especially in the areas of technology and artificial intelligence.





"For the first five years, I would argue, this (Indian) administration did an amazing job of setting the stage for the decade and being the fastest growing economy in the world the next five years. I think they set the stage for the next 25 years," Chambers stated. He emphasized that the government's Digital India initiative was not merely a vision but a strategic understanding of where the global market was headed, with a strong focus on leveraging technology and AI for future growth.





Chambers said, "And if you watch Digital India, it was not just a dream. It was an understanding of where the market would go and the future would be, how you use technology and AI together for the future." He added, "And remember, just 10 to 12 years ago, very little startups in India, literally in the last period of time, from 2015 to 2022 investments in startups went up by 15x and you suddenly saw a foundation not for the next five years, but for the next 25 years."

Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Annual India Leadership Summit on Monday in New Delhi, John Chambers Chairman, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum was all praise for the PM Narendra Modi-led government.