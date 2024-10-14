RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Howrah Mail, 2 Indigo flights get bomb threat

October 14, 2024  12:01
-- A bomb threat of blowing up the Mumbai-Howrah Mail train with a timer was received on Monday. According to CPRO, Central Railway the control room received the threat message around 4:00 AM. The Mumbai-Howrah Mail train (12809) was stopped at Jalgaon station and checked. No suspicious object was found in it. After this, the train proceeded towards the destination. 

-- Two Indigo flights operating from Mumbai Airport to two separate cities in the Middle East received a bomb threat on Monday morning, as per sources. 

Following the threat, aircraft were moved to an isolation bay as part of security measures. According to sources, they received a message regarding a bomb threat on Indigo flight 6E 1275 from Mumbai to Muscat and Flight 6E 56 operating from Mumbai to Jeddah. The security agencies at the airport were alerted and promptly the aircraft were moved to the isolation bay for further action.
