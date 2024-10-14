RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

'Hope PM will...': Congress on India-Canada row

October 14, 2024  23:45
image
The Congress on Monday said it expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the Leader of Opposition in both Houses of Parliament and the leaders of other parties into confidence on the 'extremely sensitive and delicate issue' of worsening India-Canada relations.

The opposition party's remarks came as India announced expelling six Canadian diplomats, hours after recalling the Indian high commissioner and some other officials from Canada.

The Canadian diplomats have been asked to leave India by or before 11.59 pm on October 19.

India's decision came shortly after Canadian Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheelers was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and was told bluntly that the baseless 'targeting' of High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and other diplomats and linking them to an investigation into the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was 'completely unacceptable'.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (In-charge, Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, 'The Indian National Congress certainly hopes and expects that Prime Minister @narendramodi will take the Leader of Opposition in both Houses of Parliament, and the leaders of other political parties into confidence immediately on the extremely sensitive and delicate issue of worsening India-Canada relations.'

While Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the LoP in the Rajya Sabha.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India expels 6 Canadian diplomats, recalls envoys
India expels 6 Canadian diplomats, recalls envoys

India on Monday decided to withdraw its high commissioner and other 'targeted' diplomats and officials from Canada in response to Ottawa's attempt to link them to a probe into the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

LIVE! 6 Indian diplomats expelled: Canadian media
LIVE! 6 Indian diplomats expelled: Canadian media

How Lawrence Bishnoi runs a 700-men gang from jail
How Lawrence Bishnoi runs a 700-men gang from jail

Despite being lodged in prison, Bishnoi has allegedly managed to execute murders of many high-profile people, including Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala in 2022, Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in 2023, besides orchestrating...

How Pune duo hatched the plan to kill Baba Siddique
How Pune duo hatched the plan to kill Baba Siddique

The conspiracy to kill Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was hatched in Pune and shooters were provided with a photo and a flex banner for the target identification, police said on Monday.

'Demolitions Taking Place Despite SC Order'
'Demolitions Taking Place Despite SC Order'

'Government cannot pick and choose as to against whom they want to take action and against whom they do not want to take action.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances