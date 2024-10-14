Hirani conferred MP govt's Kishore Kumar award





Hirani was given the prestigious award on Sunday at an event in Khandwa, the birthplace of the legendary singer, by MP Tribal Affairs and Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation minister Vijay Shah, he said.





The programme was held to mark the legend's death anniversary. He died on October 13, 1987 in Mumbai and his last rites were held in Khandwa.





Speaking on the occasion, Hirani said Kumar was his favourite singer and it felt great to be given an award named after such an outstanding personality.





Instituted by the state's department of culture, the award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and is alternatively given for script writing, direction and playback singing, all fields associated with Kumar, Director (Culture) NP Namdeo told PTI.





Hirani is among the country's most successful filmmakers, having helmed blockbusters like Munnabhai MBBS (2003), Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006) and Three Idiots (2009).

