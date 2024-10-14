Gauri Lankesh murder accused given rousing welcome in hometown

The key men accused in the journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case were given a rousing welcome by some Hindutva activists on their arrival in their home town in Karnataka's Vijayapura.

Parashuram Waghmore and Manohar Yadave were released along with six others on bail on October 9 by a trial court and were released from the jail on October 11.

They all spent over six years behind the bars.

On their arrival, Hindutva activists Saturday night took them to a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue where they were welcomed with saffron shawls and garland to the shouts of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Sanatana Dharma Ki Jai'.

Gauri Lankesh, a left-leaning firebrand journalist, was shot dead on September 5, 2017, in the night outside her Rajarajeshwari Nagar residence. -- PTI