RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Gauri Lankesh murder accused given rousing welcome in hometown

October 14, 2024  09:10
image
The key men accused in the journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case were given a rousing welcome by some Hindutva activists on their arrival in their home town in Karnataka's Vijayapura.
   
Parashuram Waghmore and Manohar Yadave were released along with six others on bail on October 9 by a trial court and were released from the jail on October 11.  
 
They all spent over six years behind the bars.  
 
On their arrival, Hindutva activists Saturday night took them to a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue where they were welcomed with saffron shawls and garland to the shouts of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Sanatana Dharma Ki Jai'.  
 
Gauri Lankesh, a left-leaning firebrand journalist, was shot dead on September 5, 2017, in the night outside her Rajarajeshwari Nagar residence. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nobody will be spared: Maha CM on Siddique death
LIVE! Nobody will be spared: Maha CM on Siddique death

New York bound AI flight diverted after bomb threat
New York bound AI flight diverted after bomb threat

They said all passengers have disembarked and the aircraft was being searched.

Is Baba Siddique's shooter minor? Bone test reveals...
Is Baba Siddique's shooter minor? Bone test reveals...

Mumbai police had arrested Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), a resident of Haryana and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), from Uttar Pradesh, whereas there one aide, who was at the spot during the firing, fled from the spot.

What Congress Must Do To Win Maharashtra
What Congress Must Do To Win Maharashtra

Convert the Haryana result into a blessing in disguise; make the calamity into an opportunity.Maharashtra was always the big ticket game in town; MVA must win it.The Congress should shift headquarters to Mumbai for the entire month.Show...

Cleaning, lying in cowshed can cure cancer: UP min
Cleaning, lying in cowshed can cure cancer: UP min

The minister also said one can bring his or her blood pressure down by stroking the back of a cow.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances