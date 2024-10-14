RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales dip 1% Sept

October 14, 2024  14:32
Passenger vehicle wholesales India witnessed declined 1 per cent year-on-year to 3,56,752 units in September. The total dispatches to dealers from companies stood at 3,61,717 units in September 2023, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement. 

 Total two-wheeler sales, however, rose 16 per cent year-on-year to 20,25,993 units last month, as compared to 17,49,794 units in the year-ago period, it added. Total three-wheeler wholesales witnessed a 7 per cent on-year increase to 79,683 units, as against 74,671 units in September 2023, SIAM said. PTI
