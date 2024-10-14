RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Delhi govt bans firecrackers till January 1, 2025

October 14, 2024  13:03
image
As winter hovers over Delhi, so does air pollution. The AAP government has announced a firecracker ban in Delhi to combat air pollution, which will continue till January 1, 2025.

The national capital continued to record poor air quality on Monday with an Air Quality Index at 221 as of 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. 

The air quality was also in "poor" category in NCR including Ghaziabad (265), Noida (243), and Greater Noida (228) while Gurugram (169) and Faridabad (177) had "moderate" air quality. 

It should be noted that the AQI between zero and 50 is called as good category, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RG Kar docs hunger strike: 5 medics hospitalised
LIVE! RG Kar docs hunger strike: 5 medics hospitalised

Champions Mumbai shocked by Baroda in Ranji opener
Champions Mumbai shocked by Baroda in Ranji opener

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane flopped with the bat as defending champions Mumbai were shocked by Baroda by 84 runs.

Ahead of Maha polls, no toll at Mumbai entry points
Ahead of Maha polls, no toll at Mumbai entry points

The toll waiver will be in force from midnight on Monday, he said.

1 killed in violence during Durga idol immersion in UP
1 killed in violence during Durga idol immersion in UP

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath denounced the violence and directed the administration to communicate with religious organisations and get the idol immersions done on time.

Govt Agency Loses 3 Cr In Cyber Attack
Govt Agency Loses 3 Cr In Cyber Attack

'The hacker replaced original emails and planted fraudulent emails with a request letter and invoices to be paid to fraudulent bank accounts.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances