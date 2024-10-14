Delhi govt bans firecrackers till January 1, 2025





The national capital continued to record poor air quality on Monday with an Air Quality Index at 221 as of 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.





The air quality was also in "poor" category in NCR including Ghaziabad (265), Noida (243), and Greater Noida (228) while Gurugram (169) and Faridabad (177) had "moderate" air quality.





It should be noted that the AQI between zero and 50 is called as good category, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

As winter hovers over Delhi, so does air pollution. The AAP government has announced a firecracker ban in Delhi to combat air pollution, which will continue till January 1, 2025.