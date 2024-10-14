BJP connects the 'graft' dots from Sidda to Rahul





"The Karnataka Congress government is only focused on corruption, on taking land from the poor and filling the coffers of their family members...Both Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah consider Rahul Gandhi as their mentor. So, was Rahul Gandhi a corruption mentor to both of them? It is proven that the Karnataka Congress Government is the most corrupt government to date and Rahul Gandhi was a beneficiary of the corruption happening in Karnataka," he said.





Bhandari also said that Mallikarjun Kharge has admitted that he abused his official position to provide alleged benefits to his family members after his family decided to return a five-acre land allotted to a trust run by his son.





"Mallikarjun Kharge has admitted that he abused his official position to provide alleged benefits to his family members. It is proven that the modus operandi that Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has used in the MUDA scam to provide benefits to his family members is similar to the one used by Mallikarjun Kharge in the KIADB land issue," Bhandari said.





Meanwhile, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal termed Mallikarjun Kharge's family's decision to return five-acre land allotted to a trust run by his son Rahul Kharge as an indication of a possible fraud and demanded the matter be investigated.





"This clearly shows that there was some fraud in the land that was allotted and after the fraud came to light, they are returning the land. This raises a big question and the matter should be investigated," Khandelwal told ANI.

