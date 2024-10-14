Bagmati express collision pax arrive in Darbhanga





Several passengers were injured, but fortunately, there were no fatalities. After the incident, a special train was brought in to carry the stranded passengers.





This special train departed from Chennai Central railway station early Saturday morning and has now reached Darbhanga with the passengers.





At Darbhanga station, passengers recounted their terrifying experiences and expressed gratitude to God for their survival. Many praised the support they received from the railway, local administration, and community members in the aftermath of the accident. Injured passenger Sunil Kumar said, "At the time of the accident, I was eating and resting. Suddenly, I felt a strong jolt and fell from my seat, losing consciousness. With the help of others, I managed to get outside. When I regained consciousness, blood was oozing from my head and feet. The medical team later attended to us."





Sunil described the scene as frightening, with one coach stacked on top of another. He also reported losing all his belongings, including money and tickets, in the accident.





Soni Devi, who was returning after receiving medical treatment, recalled, "We had ordered food and were waiting for it when the accident occurred. People in our coach were either waiting for their meals or chatting when a loud noise erupted, causing chaos inside. People started shouting that the train had overturned. Our coach derailed, but fortunately, we were unharmed. By God's grace, no one in our coach was injured, though other coaches had passengers with injuries."

