Baba Siddique's son was also a target for killers





The accused claimed during interrogation that both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui were on the target and they were ordered to fire on anyone they found. Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of Baba Siddiqui had received threats a few days before the incident took place.





Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested Pravin Lonkar from Pune in connection with NCP leader Baba Siddique's Murder case.





According to Mumbai Police, Pravin is the brother of Shubuu Lonkar who posted on social media that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the murder. Shubuu Lonkar is absconding at the moment.Police say Pravin Lonkar gave shelter to both the arrested accused in Pune.





Meanwhile, the ossification test of Dharmaraj Kashyap, an accused in the murder case of NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique, was conducted by Mumbai police, and it was confirmed that he is not a minor, officials said on Monday.





NCP leader Baba Siddique was murdered after being shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds before being rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night. His last rites were performed with full state honours in Mumbai at Bada Qabrastan on Sunday.





Commenting on the law and order situation in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "The incident of Baba Siddique's murder is unfortunate and sad. Mumbai Police have arrested two persons--one from UP and the other from Haryana."





"They will not be spared, no matter who they are, be it the Bishnoi gang or any underworld gang. Strict action will be taken. Those who are receiving threats will have their safety ensured, as it is the state government's responsibility," he added.

According to Mumbai Police, the accused were given a contract to kill both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui.