Baba Siddique murder: Absconding accused held

October 14, 2024  10:38
Salman Khan leaves Baba Siddique's residence yesterday
Baba Siddiqui murder case: The Mumbai Crime Branch arrests Pravin Lonkar from Pune. "He is the brother of Shubuu Lonkar who posted on social media that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the murder. Shubuu Lonkar is absconding at the moment. Pravin Lonkar gave shelter to both the arrested accused in Pune," Mumbai Police said in a statement. 


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the state's law and order situation following the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, stating that the government is committed to ensuring public safety and will ensure that the accused responsible for such crimes will be held accountable and will not be left unpunished.
LIVE! Baba Siddique murder: Absconding accused held

New York bound AI flight diverted after bomb threat

They said all passengers have disembarked and the aircraft was being searched.

Is Baba Siddique's shooter minor? Bone test reveals...

Mumbai police had arrested Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), a resident of Haryana and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), from Uttar Pradesh, whereas there one aide, who was at the spot during the firing, fled from the spot.

Cleaning, lying in cowshed can cure cancer: UP min

The minister also said one can bring his or her blood pressure down by stroking the back of a cow.

What Gave Ratan Tata Great Pleasure

'I get enormous pleasure from seeing the uplift of an underprivileged or poor person.''I feel elated when I walk on the street and see someone who pushes a handcart talking on a cell phone.'A revealing glimpse from Peter Casey's The...

