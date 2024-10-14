Baba Siddique murder: Absconding accused held









Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the state's law and order situation following the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, stating that the government is committed to ensuring public safety and will ensure that the accused responsible for such crimes will be held accountable and will not be left unpunished.

Baba Siddiqui murder case: The Mumbai Crime Branch arrests Pravin Lonkar from Pune. "He is the brother of Shubuu Lonkar who posted on social media that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the murder. Shubuu Lonkar is absconding at the moment. Pravin Lonkar gave shelter to both the arrested accused in Pune," Mumbai Police said in a statement.