Wanted criminal killed in encounter in UP

October 13, 2024  14:28
File image
A man wanted in 48 criminal cases and carrying a reward of Rs 1.5 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with police in Bulandshahr in which two police personnel were also injured on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place when Circle Officer, Anupshahr, police station in-charge Ahaar, and the SWAT team were pursuing two suspects on a motorcycle.

The suspects, upon noticing the police, attempted to flee and opened fire on the officers.

"In the ensuing exchange of fire, one of the suspicious individuals was injured while the other managed to flee. The injured succumbed to injuries while being transported to a hospital. The deceased criminal has been identified as Rajesh," police said in a statement.                 

Rajesh was named in over 48 cases ranging from attempt to murder and causing physical harm lodged against him in several police stations of Bulandshahr and Aligarh.

A reward of Rs 1.5 lakh had been previously announced for Rajesh's arrest. -- PTI
