Vidyarambham: Toddlers step into world of letters in Kerala on Vijayadasami

In accordance with customs, scholars, writers, teachers, priests and other prominent figures in society made children, usually aged two to three years, write their first letters of learning starting with the mantra -- Hari Sree Ganapathaye Namaha -- at temples and cultural centres across the state.





Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan initiated many children into the world of letters at the Raj Bhavan here where elaborate arrangements for the ceremony were made.





"Heartiest greetings to Keralites the world over on #vijayadashmi. My best wishes to all children who are having their #Vidyarambham - initiation into the world of alphabets and knowledge," Khan said in a Facebook post.





Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also introduced children into the world of letters and knowledge at his residence. -- PTI

Thousands of toddlers, some crying, others silent and curious, were initiated into the world of letters in temples across Kerala where theritual was held on the auspicious Vijayadasami day on Sunday, marking the culmination of the nine-day-long annual Navratri festival.