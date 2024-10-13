Vidyarambham: Toddlers step into world of letters in Kerala on Vijayadasami

Vidyarambham: Toddlers step into world of letters in Kerala on VijayadasamiOctober 13, 2024 15:06
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Initiating a boy into writing his first letter at the Vidyarambham ceremony held at Raj Bhavan/Courtesy Kerala Governor on X
Thousands of toddlers, some crying, others silent and curious, were initiated into the world of letters in temples across Kerala where the Vidyarambham ritual was held on the auspicious Vijayadasami day on Sunday, marking the culmination of the nine-day-long annual Navratri festival.
Vijayadasami is observed as the day of Vidyarambham, the beginning of learning, in the southern state.
In accordance with customs, scholars, writers, teachers, priests and other prominent figures in society made children, usually aged two to three years, write their first letters of learning starting with the mantra -- Hari Sree Ganapathaye Namaha -- at temples and cultural centres across the state.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan initiated many children into the world of letters at the Raj Bhavan here where elaborate arrangements for the ceremony were made.
"Heartiest greetings to Keralites the world over on #vijayadashmi. My best wishes to all children who are having their #Vidyarambham - initiation into the world of alphabets and knowledge," Khan said in a Facebook post.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also introduced children into the world of letters and knowledge at his residence. -- PTI