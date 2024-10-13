RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Train coach catches fire near MP's Chhatarpur; no casualty

October 13, 2024  13:36
File image
File image
A coach of the Gita Jayanti Express train caught fire on Sunday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, an official said.

No casualty was reported and the fire was immediately controlled, he said.

The train coach caught fire at around 7.30 am near Ishanagar police station, 25 km from the district headquarters.

The incident delayed the train for about one hour, station master Ashish Yadav said.

The train had a two-minute halt at Ishanagar station.

As the train moved ahead, railway staffers witnessed smoke coming out of D5 coach of the Gita Jayanti Express (11842), which runs between Kurushetra and Khajuraho and, stopped it, the official said.

The railway staff immediately controlled the blaze using fire extinguishers, he said.

The fire broke out possibly due to heating of rubber in the lower part of the coach, Yadav said.

There was no damage to the coach, he added. -- PTI
