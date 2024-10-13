RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Top banks lead charge at IIM-L placements

October 13, 2024  08:56
image
Virendra Singh Rawat/Business Standard

Leading banks and top consultancy firms lined up at the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow for summer placements, with the highest domestic stipend hitting Rs 3.95 lakh per month.

Major financial recruiters included Barclays, Bank of New York Mellon, Paytm Money, American Express, and CitiGroup, while consulting giants Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, EY, and McKinsey & Company also marked their presence.

IIM Lucknows 2024-26 Post Graduate Programme batch secured 576 offers across diverse sectors.

The average stipend stood at Rs 1.43 lakh and a median stipend was at Rs 1.50 lakh per month.

International offers saw a peak stipend of Rs 1.75 lakh per month, emphasising the institutes global reach.

The highest domestic stipend was Rs 3.95 lakh per month.

Despite economic challenges, Priyanka Sharma, chairperson, student affairs and placements at IIM Lucknow, the unique curriculum, combined with several learning opportunities, empowers students to develop the skills needed to excel.

"This, along with the unwavering commitment of IIM Lucknow to student development and the alumni network, continues to attract top recruiters from diverse industries," Sharma said.

IIM Lucknows hybrid placement model, which offers both online and offline options, ensured a seamless and inclusive process for its 234 freshers and 342 students with prior work experience.

New recruiters such as Arcesium, eBay, Essar, GMR Group, PepsiCo Agro, and Virtusa joined a list of legacy firms like Accenture, Amazon, and HUL, offering students jobs in domestic and international roles.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Criminals no longer fear the law in Maha: Cong
LIVE! Criminals no longer fear the law in Maha: Cong

Was Baba Siddique threatened over slum rehab project?
Was Baba Siddique threatened over slum rehab project?

Police have launched a probe into the killing of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique from different angles, including a possible contract killing, business rivalry or threat over a slum rehabilitation project, officials said on...

Baba Siddique: Politics veteran known for grand Iftars
Baba Siddique: Politics veteran known for grand Iftars

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai, was a popular figure in Bollywood circles and had earned praise for supplying life-saving medicines to patients during the Covid pandemic.

Bengal: 3rd medic on fast rushed to hospital
Bengal: 3rd medic on fast rushed to hospital

Another junior doctor, who was observing a fast-unto-death in protest over the rape and murder of a woman medic at RG Kar Medical College was rushed to a hospital on Saturday evening after his health condition deteriorated, an official...

Ex-Delhi University professor GN Saibaba passes away
Ex-Delhi University professor GN Saibaba passes away

Saibaba died at due to gall bladder infection and other complications.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances