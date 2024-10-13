TN train collision: Technical team suspects sabotage





On October 11, train No12578 Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a stationary goods train at around 8.30 pm at Kavaraippettai Railway Station in Chennai Rail Division, Tamil Nadu, causing injuries to nine passengers.





"The team of senior officials have found that the mechanical parts of the interlocking system were opened. Normally, these parts get broken after an accident due to the heavy impact of the locomotive and coaches," a source, close to the inspection team, said.





"It looks like the miscreants, who interfered with the interlocking system, gained knowledge from some well-trained person and tried doing it elsewhere earlier for experience," he added. -- PTI

A three-member technical team of senior railway officials from the signal & telecom, engineering and operations department raised serious apprehension of sabotage after inspecting the accident site at Kavaraippettai Railway Station in Tamil Nadu, railway sources said.