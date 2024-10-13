RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Some leads found in Siddique's murder: Fadnavis

October 13, 2024  14:04
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis/File image
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis/File image
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the police have found some leads in connection with the killing of NCP leader and former state minister Baba Siddique. 

Different angles behind the killing were being probed, but the police will talk about it later, Fadnavis, who holds charge of the state home department, told reporters in Gondia district. 

Siddique (66), who joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in February this year after quitting the Congress, was waylaid by three persons at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his son's office and shot at on Saturday night. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead. 

"Everyone of us has been shocked due this horrific and tragic incident. Baba Siddique was very close to me, we had worked together for years," Fadnavis said. 

"Some leads have been found, but I cannot reveal them now. Some angles behind the attack are also found, but police will talk about it once the legal procedure is over," the BJP leader said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Some leads found in Siddique's murder: Fadnavis
LIVE! Some leads found in Siddique's murder: Fadnavis

Has Bishnoi gang claimed Baba Siddique murder?
Has Bishnoi gang claimed Baba Siddique murder?

According to a police official, they have come across a viral post on social media in the name of an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder.

Was Baba Siddique threatened over slum rehab project?
Was Baba Siddique threatened over slum rehab project?

Police have launched a probe into the killing of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique from different angles, including a possible contract killing, business rivalry or threat over a slum rehabilitation project, officials said on...

Symbolic fast in WB as junior docs' strike hits Day 9
Symbolic fast in WB as junior docs' strike hits Day 9

Three of the junior doctors who were observing 'fast unto death' in Kolkata and Siliguri city in the northern part of the state have so far been hospitalised after their condition deteriorated.

'A Fearless Man Devoted To Truth, Justice'
'A Fearless Man Devoted To Truth, Justice'

'Every report I filed for Rediff.com on the professor's incarceration, would leave me wondering for days, at the depth of the State's malevolence towards this disabled professor, and his equally deep capacity to tolerate it,' recalls...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances