Some leads found in Siddique's murder: Fadnavis





Different angles behind the killing were being probed, but the police will talk about it later, Fadnavis, who holds charge of the state home department, told reporters in Gondia district.





Siddique (66), who joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in February this year after quitting the Congress, was waylaid by three persons at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his son's office and shot at on Saturday night. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead.





"Everyone of us has been shocked due this horrific and tragic incident. Baba Siddique was very close to me, we had worked together for years," Fadnavis said.





"Some leads have been found, but I cannot reveal them now. Some angles behind the attack are also found, but police will talk about it once the legal procedure is over," the BJP leader said. -- PTI

