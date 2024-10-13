RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Siddique murder: One of accused in police custody

October 13, 2024  17:53
Maharashtra ex-minister Baba Siddique/File image
A court in Mumbai on Sunday remanded one of the two accused arrested for allegedly shooting dead former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique to police custody till October 21. 

The court directed the police to conduct a bone ossification test to determine the age of the second accused after he claimed to be a minor. 
The police were directed to produce the second accused again after conducting the test. 

The court will then decide if proceedings against him will be conducted at a juvenile court or the regular court. 

The police produced the alleged assailants, identified as Haryana residence Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) and another man, a Uttar Pradesh native, in the court on Sunday afternoon. 

A former Congress veteran Siddique (66), who had joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP earlier this year, was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at. 

He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead, the police said. -- PTI
