RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Prez rule revoked in J-K ahead of forming new govt

October 13, 2024  23:49
File image
File image
President's rule was withdrawn in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, paving the way for the formation of a new government in the union territory. 

A gazette notification to this effect was issued by the Union home ministry. 

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) read with Articles 239 and 239A of the Constitution of India, the order dated the 31st October, 2019 in relation to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall stand revoked immediately before the appointment of the chief minister under Section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019," the notification signed by President Droupadi Murmu said. 

The National Conference-Congress alliance won the recent Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections and is set to form the government. 

NC vice president Omar Abdullah will be the next chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. He has been elected as the leader of the alliance. 

Central rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, 2019, following the formal division of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Last rites of Siddique performed with state honours
Last rites of Siddique performed with state honours

NCP leaders including, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal and Ajit Pawar were present at the Bada Qabrastan during the last rites of Baba Siddique.

Some leads found in Siddique murder case: Fadnavis
Some leads found in Siddique murder case: Fadnavis

Different angles behind the killing were being probed, but the police will talk about it later, Fadnavis, who holds charge of the state home department, told reporters in Gondia district.

Post hints at Bishnoi gang link to Siddique murder
Post hints at Bishnoi gang link to Siddique murder

According to a police official, they have come across a viral post on social media in the name of an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder.

Two gunshot wounds on Baba Siddique's chest: Doctors
Two gunshot wounds on Baba Siddique's chest: Doctors

Siddique was unconscious when he was brought to the Lilavati Hospital on Saturday night after being shot at.

Women's T20 WC: India lose to Aus; semis hopes fade
Women's T20 WC: India lose to Aus; semis hopes fade

IMAGES from the Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Australia in Sharjah on Sunday

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances