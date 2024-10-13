RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Over 1,300 kg illegal firecrackers seized in Delhi, 3 arrested

October 13, 2024  19:49
File image
The Delhi police arrested three people and seized more than 1,300 kilograms of illegal firecrackers from several areas of the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

They were identified as Manoj Kumar, Sanjay Atri and Vipin Kumar.
The officials said Manoj Kumar had been involved in selling banned crackers since the Covid-induced lockdowns and Atri supplied the crackers.

"Total 1,323 kilograms of banned crackers were seized from two godowns. The owner of both the godowns and the driver who used to supply the crackers were nabbed," deputy commissioner of police (crime) Satish Kumar said.

Acting on a tip, police on Friday conducted a raid in Baprola village of outer Delhi and seized the illegal firecrackers, he said.

According to the police, Manoj Kumar and driver Sanjay Atri were nabbed first.

The duo revealed during interrogation that they supplied crackers in Prem Nagar and Kirari areas. -- PTI
