RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

No terror angle in train derailments: UP police

October 13, 2024  21:50
File image
File image
No terror angle has been found in the derailment of Sabarmati Express and Kalindi Express so far, a senior police officer said on Sunday. 

"Incidents of objects including an iron road, gas cylinders and fire extinguisher, being placed on the tracks were witnessed....(But) There was no terror angle emerged so far," deputy commissioner of police (West) Rajesh Kumar Singh said. 

He did accept these were attempts to sabotage. 

On August 17, 20 coaches of the Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed near Govindpuri station in Kanpur after the engine hit an "object placed on the track." 

There were no casualties in the derailment that occurred between Kanpur and Bhimsen railway stations. On September 9, an attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express, which was headed towards Bhiwani from Prayagraj, by placing an LPG cylinder on the track in the Shivrajpur area. 

The train hit the cylinder before coming to a griding halt. The pact threw the cylinder off track. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Women's T20 WC: India trailing Aus at the halfway stage
Women's T20 WC: India trailing Aus at the halfway stage

LIVE! Bengal docs' stir: Nationwide shutdown from Monday
LIVE! Bengal docs' stir: Nationwide shutdown from Monday

Interlocking system subverted: Rly on TN train mishap
Interlocking system subverted: Rly on TN train mishap

"The team of senior officials have found that the mechanical parts of the interlocking system were opened. Normally, these parts get broken after an accident due to the heavy impact of the locomotive and coaches," a source, close to the...

Need to probe political rivalry in Siddique case: Cops
Need to probe political rivalry in Siddique case: Cops

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded one of the two alleged shooters in the Baba Siddique murder case in police custody till October 21 and ordered a bone ossification test on the other after he claimed he was a minor.

Kharge's son withdraws 5-acre Bengaluru site request
Kharge's son withdraws 5-acre Bengaluru site request

The move by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Rahul Kharge comes close on the heels of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi returning the 14 sites to Mysuru Urban Development Authority after the Lokayukta police...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances