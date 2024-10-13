No spot booking at Sabarimala, all devotees will get darshan: Minister





The assurance came a day after the BJP threatened to carry out agitations if the government goes ahead with its plan to not allow spot booking and permit darshan only through the virtual queue system.





In the virtual queue system, pilgrims can book their darshan tickets and prasadam online through the official website of the Sabarimala temple.





In spot booking, pilgrims can book slots for their darshan at designated centres identified by the Devaswom Board.





The opposition Congress-led UDF too has been urging the government to retain spot booking along with the virtual queue booking as it cannot expect all the devotees to be familiar with the technology.





Vasavan said that the president of the Travancore Devaswom Board, the apex body that manages the Sabarimala Temple, had recently assured that all pilgrims who come to the temple will get darshan of Lord Ayyappa. -- PTI

Kerala Devaswom minister VN Vasavan on Sunday made it clear that there will be no spot booking at Sabarimala, but assured that no devotee who comes to the Lord Ayyappa temple during the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season will miss out on