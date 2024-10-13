RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nashik temple priest, advocates to share views before Par panel on Waqf bill

October 13, 2024  20:05
File image
File image
The head priest of a Nashik temple, three advocates and representatives of a Muslim organisation are among those who will share their views on the Waqf bill before a parliamentary panel on Monday.

The Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is meeting here on Monday and Tuesday to hear representatives of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, Delhi, and Goa-based Sanatan Sanstha.

The panel headed by BJP's Jagdambika Pal will also hear Mahant Sudhirdas Maharaj, the head priest of Nashik's Shri Kalaram temple.

Advocates Ashwini Upadhyay, Vishu Shankar Jain and Amita Sachdeva will also share their views on the bill before the panel.

Sachdeva represents the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, Goa.

Former chairperson of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission, Anwar Manipadi, is also listed to share his opinions on the draft law.

The Joint Committee of the two Houses has received a staggering 1.2 crore email responses amid campaigns launched by rival groups to ratchet up support for their respective viewpoints regarding the draft law. -- PTI
