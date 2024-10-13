RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man stabbed to death, two injured during garba event in Thane near Mumbai

October 13, 2024  18:14
File image
File image
A man was killed and two others were injured after a group of people attacked them during a garba' (ritualistic dance associated with Navratri) event in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.                   
Eight persons have been detained so far in connection with the alleged assault near a temple at Devichi Ali on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, he said.

A garba programme was underway when a group of people arrived at the venue and stabbed Sachin (Nanu) Parmar and attacked two others with sharp weapons. Parmar was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, he said.

The police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the crime, he said, adding that a probe is underway. -- PTI
