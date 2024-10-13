RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Man held for Axis Bank branch loot in UP's Shamli, 30 lakh recovered

October 13, 2024  20:42
image
A man was arrested for allegedly looting an Axis Bank branch in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district and over Rs 30 lakh of the stolen money was recovered from him, the police said.

He robbed the bank of Rs 36 lakh at gunpoint on October 1.

The branch manager Naveen Jain told police that a masked man had entered his cabin and held him at gunpoint.

"He asked me to bring cash of Rs 40 lakh. He threatened to kill me if I failed to provide the cash," Jain said.

Jain later sent his cashier Rohit to bring the cash and after getting the money, the accused fled on his bike, the police said.

According to the bank manager, the man threatened to commit suicide or kill the manager if he failed to bring the cash, the police said.

He told the manager that he needed the money to repay a loan, they said.

The police has recovered Rs 30,20,000 and two pistols from the accused, Amarjit, Saharanpur range deputy inspector general Ajay Kumar Sahni said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

WC T20 Update: McGrath takes charge for Aus
WC T20 Update: McGrath takes charge for Aus

LIVE! One cop was with Siddique during attack: Police
LIVE! One cop was with Siddique during attack: Police

Siddique shooter's family seeks exemplary punishment
Siddique shooter's family seeks exemplary punishment

Twenty-three-year-old Singh's family said they disowned him 11 years ago and have called for exemplary punishment for his actions.

Siddique murder: Two accused from same UP village
Siddique murder: Two accused from same UP village

Both of them were from regular families and had no criminal history, the police said on Sunday.

77 docs at Bengal hospital threaten mass resignation
77 docs at Bengal hospital threaten mass resignation

A total of 77 doctors of the medical facility have informed the registrar of West Bengal Health University via email about their decision to stop work, starting October 14.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances