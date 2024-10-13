Man held for Axis Bank branch loot in UP's Shamli, 30 lakh recovered





He robbed the bank of Rs 36 lakh at gunpoint on October 1.





The branch manager Naveen Jain told police that a masked man had entered his cabin and held him at gunpoint.





"He asked me to bring cash of Rs 40 lakh. He threatened to kill me if I failed to provide the cash," Jain said.





Jain later sent his cashier Rohit to bring the cash and after getting the money, the accused fled on his bike, the police said.





According to the bank manager, the man threatened to commit suicide or kill the manager if he failed to bring the cash, the police said.





He told the manager that he needed the money to repay a loan, they said.





The police has recovered Rs 30,20,000 and two pistols from the accused, Amarjit, Saharanpur range deputy inspector general Ajay Kumar Sahni said. -- PTI

