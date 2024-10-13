RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IMD predicts thunderstorms in parts of Mumbai on Monday

October 13, 2024  21:48
File image
Parts of Mumbai received moderate rainfall on Sunday evening, linked to the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon. 

The Mumbai Centre of the Met Department stated a possibility of rain or thunderstorms towards evening or night on Monday in parts of Mumbai. 

Some parts of the megapolis received light or moderate showers on Sunday evening. 

A yellow alert issued by the IMD stated a possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning followed by light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places on Monday in Palghar, Thane, Dhule and Nashik districts. 

The rest of the districts in the state are likely to receive light rains, the forecast said. -- PTI
