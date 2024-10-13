RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Heroin worth Rs 4.5 cr seized in Assam; four nabbed

October 13, 2024  19:11
File image
File image
Drugs worth nearly Rs 4.5 crore have been seized and four persons were arrested from Karimganj district of Assam on Sunday, a senior official said.

According to Karimganj Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das, who led the operation, a vehicle coming from Mizoram was intercepted at the Chewali Beel area after getting a tip-off from a source.

"A thorough search led to recovery of 548.82 grams (48 soap boxes) of heroin from the secret chamber of the vehicle. We also apprehended four persons in this regard," he said.

Das said the vehicle was registered in Mizoram and it was coming from Aizawl, and necessary legal action has been initiated.

Another senior official said that the total value of the seized drugs will be nearly Rs 4.5 crore as per Narcotics Control Bureau standards. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

WC T20 Update: McGrath takes charge for Aus
WC T20 Update: McGrath takes charge for Aus

LIVE! One cop was with Siddique during attack: Police
LIVE! One cop was with Siddique during attack: Police

Siddique shooter's family seeks exemplary punishment
Siddique shooter's family seeks exemplary punishment

Twenty-three-year-old Singh's family said they disowned him 11 years ago and have called for exemplary punishment for his actions.

Siddique murder: Two accused from same UP village
Siddique murder: Two accused from same UP village

Both of them were from regular families and had no criminal history, the police said on Sunday.

77 docs at Bengal hospital threaten mass resignation
77 docs at Bengal hospital threaten mass resignation

A total of 77 doctors of the medical facility have informed the registrar of West Bengal Health University via email about their decision to stop work, starting October 14.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances