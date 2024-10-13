RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Full state honours for Baba Siddique's last rites

October 13, 2024  13:24
An ambulance carrying the mortal remains of Baba Siddique being brought to his house in Bandra, Mumbai/ANI on X
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced that Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique's last rites would be performed with full state honours, who was shot dead in Mumbai on Saturday night.  

According to the Chief Minister Office, Siddique will be given full state honours as he served as minister in the Maharashtra government during 2004-2008 and also as chairman of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority.  

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch has registered a case at Nirmal Nagar Police Station in connection with the murder under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act. -- ANI
