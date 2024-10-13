RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fire erupts in factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area, no one injured

October 13, 2024  14:49
image
A fire broke out at a factory in Bawana industrial area here on Sunday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. 

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

"We received a call regarding a fire in a factory at 9.20 am at Sector 3 in Bawana industrial area. A total of 16 fire tenders were pressed into service," said the official.

The DFS official said that the fire officials are still trying to douse the flames. No one has received any injuries in the fire, he said.

The official said they have also informed the police about the incident. -- PTI
