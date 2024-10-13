Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Assam's Udalguri





According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred around 7:47 am.





The earthquake's epicentre was located at 26.73 North latitude and 92.31 East longitude, with a depth of 15 km.





"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 13/10/2024 07:47:33 IST, Lat: 26.73 N, Long: 92.31 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Udalguri, Assam," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.





No reports of damage or casualties have been received yet. -- ANI

