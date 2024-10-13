RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

DU ex-professor Saibaba's body to be donated to hospital, says family

October 13, 2024  16:27
File image
File image
The body of former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba who passed away in Hyderabad, will be donated to a hospital as he wished, said a statement issued by his family on Sunday. 

Saibaba, 54, was released from a Nagpur jail after 10 years, in March this year. 

He was released after being acquitted by the High Court in an alleged Maoist links case. 

Saibaba's body will be kept at Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad, for his relatives, friends and well-wishers to pay homage, on Monday. 

Afterwards, his body will be donated to a hospital as per his wishes. 

His eyes have already been donated to LV Prasad Eye Hospital, the family said in a statement. 

The former professor who taught English at Ram Lal Anand College of Delhi University passed away on Saturday due to post-operative complications, seven months after he was acquitted in the alleged Maoist links case. 

He was terminated from service by the DU and his official accommodation was taken away after he was arrested in 2014. 

Saibaba's death will continue to weigh heavily on public conscience, said Prof Saikat Ghosh, one of the few DU teachers who raised his voice against his imprisonment and the treatment given to him in the jail. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Wangchuk, 20 others detained for protesting in Delhi
LIVE! Wangchuk, 20 others detained for protesting in Delhi

Some leads found in Siddique murder case: Fadnavis
Some leads found in Siddique murder case: Fadnavis

Different angles behind the killing were being probed, but the police will talk about it later, Fadnavis, who holds charge of the state home department, told reporters in Gondia district.

'Accused conducted recce on Siddique, paid in advance'
'Accused conducted recce on Siddique, paid in advance'

The police also mentioned that the accused had done recce of Baba Siddiqui's house and office premises and were in Mumbai for one and a half to two months and were keeping an eye on him.

Was Saibaba denied proper medical care in jail?
Was Saibaba denied proper medical care in jail?

In a statement, the non-governmental organisation underscored the challenges Saibaba faced during his incarceration and the toll it took on his health.

'A Fearless Man Devoted To Truth, Justice'
'A Fearless Man Devoted To Truth, Justice'

'Every report I filed for Rediff.com on the professor's incarceration, would leave me wondering for days, at the depth of the State's malevolence towards this disabled professor, and his equally deep capacity to tolerate it,' recalls...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances