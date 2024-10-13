DU ex-professor Saibaba's body to be donated to hospital, says family





Saibaba, 54, was released from a Nagpur jail after 10 years, in March this year.





He was released after being acquitted by the High Court in an alleged Maoist links case.





Saibaba's body will be kept at Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad, for his relatives, friends and well-wishers to pay homage, on Monday.





Afterwards, his body will be donated to a hospital as per his wishes.





His eyes have already been donated to LV Prasad Eye Hospital, the family said in a statement.





The former professor who taught English at Ram Lal Anand College of Delhi University passed away on Saturday due to post-operative complications, seven months after he was acquitted in the alleged Maoist links case.





He was terminated from service by the DU and his official accommodation was taken away after he was arrested in 2014.





Saibaba's death will continue to weigh heavily on public conscience, said Prof Saikat Ghosh, one of the few DU teachers who raised his voice against his imprisonment and the treatment given to him in the jail. -- PTI

