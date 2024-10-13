RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Divya Khosla Slams Alia Bhatt!

October 13, 2024  12:56
Actor Divya Khosla/File image
Actor Divya Khosla/File image
Actor Divya Khosla launched a scathing attack on Alia Bhatt, accusing her of manipulating the box office numbers for her latest film, Jigra, reports ANI.

Divya alleged that Alia purchased tickets of her own movie and announced 'fake collection' to deceive the public.

Divya took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to slam Alia, sharing a picture of an empty theatre and criticising the film's reported earnings.

In her post, she wrote, "Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty...all theaters going empty everywhere.''#Aliabhatt mein sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra," Divya added.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film, which is directed by Vasan Bala, raked in Rs 4.55 crore on the opening day in India.

Jigra faced a box-office clash with the Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which performed better than Alia's film. 

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video minted Rs 5.71 cr on Friday. 

Reportedly, Jigra made it Alia's lowest opener since 2014's Highway, which was the second film of her career.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Some leads found in Siddique's murder: Fadnavis
LIVE! Some leads found in Siddique's murder: Fadnavis

Has Bishnoi gang claimed Baba Siddique murder?
Has Bishnoi gang claimed Baba Siddique murder?

According to a police official, they have come across a viral post on social media in the name of an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder.

Was Baba Siddique threatened over slum rehab project?
Was Baba Siddique threatened over slum rehab project?

Police have launched a probe into the killing of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique from different angles, including a possible contract killing, business rivalry or threat over a slum rehabilitation project, officials said on...

Symbolic fast in WB as junior docs' strike hits Day 9
Symbolic fast in WB as junior docs' strike hits Day 9

Three of the junior doctors who were observing 'fast unto death' in Kolkata and Siliguri city in the northern part of the state have so far been hospitalised after their condition deteriorated.

'A Fearless Man Devoted To Truth, Justice'
'A Fearless Man Devoted To Truth, Justice'

'Every report I filed for Rediff.com on the professor's incarceration, would leave me wondering for days, at the depth of the State's malevolence towards this disabled professor, and his equally deep capacity to tolerate it,' recalls...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances