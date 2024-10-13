Divya Khosla Slams Alia Bhatt!





Divya alleged that Alia purchased tickets of her own movie and announced 'fake collection' to deceive the public.





Divya took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to slam Alia, sharing a picture of an empty theatre and criticising the film's reported earnings.





In her post, she wrote, "Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty...all theaters going empty everywhere.''#Aliabhatt mein sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra," Divya added.





As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film, which is directed by Vasan Bala, raked in Rs 4.55 crore on the opening day in India.





Jigra faced a box-office clash with the Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which performed better than Alia's film.





Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video minted Rs 5.71 cr on Friday.





Reportedly, Jigra made it Alia's lowest opener since 2014's Highway, which was the second film of her career.

