Delhi's air quality turns 'poor' after Dussehra, likely to improve

October 13, 2024  21:36
File image
Delhi's air quality worsened to the 'poor' category on Sunday, the day after Dussehra, with the Centre deciding to closely monitor the situation before taking anti-air pollution measures under Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan. 

Effigies of demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad packed with firecrackers went up in flames at open grounds in the national capital during Dussehra celebrations on Saturday. 

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index reached 224 on Sunday, according to the 4 pm AQI bulletin from the Central Pollution Control Board. 

The Commission for Air Quality sub-committee reviewed the current air quality and weather forecasts from the India meteorological department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), according to a statement. 

It said Delhi's air pollution had already started declining, dropping to 222 by 5 pm, and is expected to decline further. 

The IMD/IITM forecast also predicts air quality to improve to the 'moderate' category. -- PTI
