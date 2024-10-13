RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi police to assist in Siddique murder probe

October 13, 2024  12:12
Slain NCP leader Baba Siddique/ANI Photo
A team from the Special Cell of the Delhi police is set to be dispatched to Mumbai to assist in the investigation of the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, the police sources said on Sunday. 

Baba Siddique (66) was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday night. 

The former Maharashtra minister was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. 

"A team comprising four to five members from the Special Cell will go to Mumbai to investigate and assist the Mumbai police. The team will look into the gangster angle," said the source. 

The Mumbai police said that the crime branch has launched a probe into the case from different angles, including a possible contract killing, business rivalry or threat over a slum rehabilitation project. -- PTI
