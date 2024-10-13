RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cylinder found on railway track in Uttarakhand

October 13, 2024  11:39
The cylinder lying on railway track near Dhandhera in Uttarakhand/ANI on X
An empty cylinder was found on the railway track near Dhandhera in Uttarakhand on Sunday morning, said a Northern Railway official. 

The loco pilot of a goods train informed the station master at Roorkee that a cylinder was found on the track between Landaura and Dhandhera, Northern Railway chief PRO Himanshu Upadhyay. 

The spot is about one km from Dhandhera station. 

The pointsman immediately reached the spot and found the cylinder to be completely empty. 

It was later placed under the custody of the station master at Dhandhera. 

The local police and GRP have been informed about the incident. 

An FIR is being registered at the Civil Lines police station in Roorkee, said the NR official.
