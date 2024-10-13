Cylinder found on railway track in Uttarakhand





The loco pilot of a goods train informed the station master at Roorkee that a cylinder was found on the track between Landaura and Dhandhera, Northern Railway chief PRO Himanshu Upadhyay.





The spot is about one km from Dhandhera station.





The pointsman immediately reached the spot and found the cylinder to be completely empty.





It was later placed under the custody of the station master at Dhandhera.





The local police and GRP have been informed about the incident.





An FIR is being registered at the Civil Lines police station in Roorkee, said the NR official.

