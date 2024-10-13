RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CRPF jawan killed, four personnel injured in accident at MP's Balaghat

October 13, 2024  22:07
A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force was killed and four others were injured when their patrolling vehicle hit a tree in Maoist-affected Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, the police said. 

Tarkeshwar (22), a native of Dhamtari in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, was killed on the spot, and four others sustained injuries, Balaghat superintendent of police Nagendra Singh said.

The injured, including inspector Umesh (30), assistant sub-inspectors Yadunandan Paswan (57), Birju Das (44) and jawan Rakesh Yadav (30), are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gondia district in neighbouring Maharashtra, he said.

Singh said the victims belonging to the 7th D Company 4 of the CRPF were out on a patrol task when their SUV rammed into a tree near Kudan village, about 100 km from the district headquarters.

The driver of the hired private vehicle fled the scene after the accident, he said. -- PTI
