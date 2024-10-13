RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Criminals no longer fear the law in Maha: Cong

October 13, 2024  09:59
image
The Congress on Saturday said the killing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique is a serious indictment of the 'crumbling' law and order situation in Maharashtra and demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men in Mumbai's Bandra area on Saturday. Two of the assailants have been arrested, according to officials.

The shocking incident prompted the opposition to question the law and order situation in the state, where assembly elections are expected to be held next month.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the tragic demise of Siddique is shocking beyond words.

"In this hour of grief, I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and supporters," he said.

"Justice must be ensured, and the present Maharashtra Govt must order a thorough and transparent investigation. The culprits must be brought to book at the earliest. Accountability is paramount," Kharge said.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said, "Shocked, stunned and outraged at the killing of Baba Siddique ji. Siddique ji served the people with dedication and worked hard to preserve communal harmony. His passing away is a massive loss to the people of Mumbai and Maharashtra."

This incident is a serious indictment of the crumbling law and order situation in Maharashtra, Venugopal said on X.

Siddique had on multiple occasions intimated the authorities about the threat to his life and he suffered despite being under Y-plus security, he said.

"That this shooting took place on the road, in the middle of bustling markets, shows that criminals no longer fear the law in Maharashtra. Even leaders of the ruling alliance are not safe in the heart of its capital any more. The ruling regime must answer - when senior public figures aren't safe, how will the ordinary citizen feel safe today?" Venugopal said.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said on X, "Shocked beyond words to hear about the murder of Baba Siddique. I had first met him in 1999, with Shri Sunil Dutt. His going away is a personal loss."   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Criminals no longer fear the law in Maha: Cong
LIVE! Criminals no longer fear the law in Maha: Cong

Was Baba Siddique threatened over slum rehab project?
Was Baba Siddique threatened over slum rehab project?

Police have launched a probe into the killing of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique from different angles, including a possible contract killing, business rivalry or threat over a slum rehabilitation project, officials said on...

Baba Siddique: Politics veteran known for grand Iftars
Baba Siddique: Politics veteran known for grand Iftars

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai, was a popular figure in Bollywood circles and had earned praise for supplying life-saving medicines to patients during the Covid pandemic.

Bengal: 3rd medic on fast rushed to hospital
Bengal: 3rd medic on fast rushed to hospital

Another junior doctor, who was observing a fast-unto-death in protest over the rape and murder of a woman medic at RG Kar Medical College was rushed to a hospital on Saturday evening after his health condition deteriorated, an official...

Ex-Delhi University professor GN Saibaba passes away
Ex-Delhi University professor GN Saibaba passes away

Saibaba died at due to gall bladder infection and other complications.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances