RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Bengal docs' stir: Nationwide shutdown from Monday

October 13, 2024  21:31
File image
File image
The Federation of All India Medical Association, a body representing Resident Doctors' Associations across India, on Sunday called for a nationwide shutdown of elective services in hospitals from Monday in solidarity with medics' ongoing protest in West Bengal, an official of the body said. 

The decision was taken after a meeting of FAIMA on Saturday. 

The body, however, requested all RDAs to ensure that emergency services remain functional 24/7, he said. 

FAIMA said it stands in full solidarity with the junior doctors of West Bengal. 

"After exhaustive discussions, we have unanimously decided that it is time to unite on a national scale. We had given an ultimatum for escalation to the Chief Minister of West Bengal in a previous letter, however no satisfactory action has been seen, compelling us to request all RDAs and medical associations across the country to join us in our call for a shutdown of elective services across the country, commencing Monday," the body said in a communication. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Women's T20 WC: India trailing Aus at the halfway stage
Women's T20 WC: India trailing Aus at the halfway stage

LIVE! Bengal docs' stir: Nationwide shutdown from Monday
LIVE! Bengal docs' stir: Nationwide shutdown from Monday

Interlocking system subverted: Rly on TN train mishap
Interlocking system subverted: Rly on TN train mishap

"The team of senior officials have found that the mechanical parts of the interlocking system were opened. Normally, these parts get broken after an accident due to the heavy impact of the locomotive and coaches," a source, close to the...

Need to probe political rivalry in Siddique case: Cops
Need to probe political rivalry in Siddique case: Cops

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded one of the two alleged shooters in the Baba Siddique murder case in police custody till October 21 and ordered a bone ossification test on the other after he claimed he was a minor.

Kharge's son withdraws 5-acre Bengaluru site request
Kharge's son withdraws 5-acre Bengaluru site request

The move by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Rahul Kharge comes close on the heels of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi returning the 14 sites to Mysuru Urban Development Authority after the Lokayukta police...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances