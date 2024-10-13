RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Baba Siddique's body taken for post-mortem

October 13, 2024  08:49
image
Police on Sunday morning shifted former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique's body to the Mumbai municipal corporation's Cooper Hospital for postmortem, an official said.

The body of Siddique, 66, who was shot dead by three assailants in Mumbai on Saturday, was shifted from Lilavati Hospital to Cooper Hospital around 6 am, the official said.

Siddique was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai just outside his son's office around 9.30 pm and shot at.

He was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Criminals no longer fear the law in Maha: Cong
LIVE! Criminals no longer fear the law in Maha: Cong

Was Baba Siddique threatened over slum rehab project?
Was Baba Siddique threatened over slum rehab project?

Police have launched a probe into the killing of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique from different angles, including a possible contract killing, business rivalry or threat over a slum rehabilitation project, officials said on...

Baba Siddique: Politics veteran known for grand Iftars
Baba Siddique: Politics veteran known for grand Iftars

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai, was a popular figure in Bollywood circles and had earned praise for supplying life-saving medicines to patients during the Covid pandemic.

Bengal: 3rd medic on fast rushed to hospital
Bengal: 3rd medic on fast rushed to hospital

Another junior doctor, who was observing a fast-unto-death in protest over the rape and murder of a woman medic at RG Kar Medical College was rushed to a hospital on Saturday evening after his health condition deteriorated, an official...

Ex-Delhi University professor GN Saibaba passes away
Ex-Delhi University professor GN Saibaba passes away

Saibaba died at due to gall bladder infection and other complications.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances