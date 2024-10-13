RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Baba Siddique was shot twice in the chest: Doctor

October 13, 2024  11:11
A doctor from the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where Baba Siddique was taken after he was shot at, has said  the former Maharashtra minister probably died before being shifted to the medical facility.

Siddique was unconscious when he was brought to the Lilavati Hospital on Saturday night after being shot at. Doctors tried for almost two hours to save him, but in vain, he said. 

Speaking to reporters after the incident on Saturday night, doctors at the medical facility said, "There were two wounds of gunshots at the front of his chest. There was lot of blood loss, and he was unconscious when his family members brought him to the hospital."

Asked whether Baba Siddique had passed away before being brought to the hospital, one of the doctors said, "It is possible. There was no response from him when he was brought in. He was unconscious. We undertook resuscitation, but Siddique was declared dead at 11.27 pm on Saturday."

The doctors stated they tried for almost two hours to save his life. The NCP leader was first taken to the emergency ward and later shifted to the ICU. There was no heart activity, they said.

On other injuries the NCP leader may have received, the doctors said the autopsy would reveal the exact number and nature of wounds. 

"We had no time to check how many gunshot-related wounds were there. The postmortem will reveal further details," they said.  -- PTI
LIVE! Delhi police to assist in Siddique murder probe

'Accused conducted recce on Siddique, paid in advance'

The police also mentioned that the accused had done recce of Baba Siddiqui's house and office premises and were in Mumbai for one and a half to two months and were keeping an eye on him.

Two gunshot wounds on Baba Siddique's chest: Doctors

Siddique was unconscious when he was brought to the Lilavati Hospital on Saturday night after being shot at.

Was Baba Siddique threatened over slum rehab project?
Was Baba Siddique threatened over slum rehab project?

Police have launched a probe into the killing of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique from different angles, including a possible contract killing, business rivalry or threat over a slum rehabilitation project, officials said on...

Will use weapons with full force if needed: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India has never attacked any country out of hatred or contempt but if its interests are threatened, 'we will not hesitate to take a big step'.

