Ajit Pawar urges to stop politicising Siddique's killing

October 13, 2024  15:25
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday urged everyone to resist from politicizing the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique and said that this is not a time for "exploiting" the pain of others for political advantage.  

In a post on X, Pawar said that the NCP has been devastated by the tragic loss of Baba Siddique and struggling to grasp the cruelty of this incident.  

"A leader deeply loved by many, and personally, I have lost a dear friend whom I have known for years. We are heartbroken, struggling to grasp the cruelty of this incident. This is not just a political loss--it's a deeply personal tragedy that has shaken us all," he said.  

"I strongly urge everyone to resist the temptation to politicize this horrifying event. This is not a time for division or for exploiting the pain of others for political advantage. Right now, our focus must be on ensuring that justice is served. We will not rest until those responsible are brought to account," Ajit Pawar added.  

The Maharashtra deputy CM also urged people to show respect and compassion rather than allowing opportunistic voices to turn this tragedy into a political spectacle.  

"This is a time for unity, for mourning, and for remembering a leader who was deeply cherished by so many," Ajit added.  

Ajit Pawar met Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique at the Cooper Hospital. -- PTI 
