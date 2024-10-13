RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


77 Bengal hospital docs threaten mass resignation

October 13, 2024  16:43
File image
Over 75 senior doctors at West Bengal's Kalyani JNM Hospital have threatened a mass resignation, seeking justice for the RG Kar hospital victim, and expressing solidarity with junior medics on a fast-unto-death to press for their demands. 

A total of 77 doctors of the medical facility have informed the Registrar of West Bengal Health University via email about their decision to stop work, starting October 14. 

They cited mental devastation and inability to work in the current state of mind among the reasons behind the move. 

In their communication, the doctors said they stand in solidarity with the junior medics on a fast-unto-death, whose health is deteriorating. 

They also expressed concern over the apparent lack of visible effort from the state government to resolve the issue. 

The agitators have been demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital medic who was raped and murdered, immediate removal of health secretary NS Nigam, workplace security and other measures. -- PTI
