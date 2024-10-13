3 hurt in clash over playing DJ music during Dussehra in UP; 14 held





The clash broke out at Kharoni village in the Bansdih police station limits on Saturday night between two groups of people over playing DJ music during the Dussehra festivities.





The police had to intervene to bring the situation under control. The injured were rushed to the community health centre in Bansdih from where Ankit Singh (25) was referred to the district hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.





Based on the complaints lodged by both sides, the police have registered a case against 24 individuals under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.





Fourteen accused persons have been taken into custody for questioning, the police said.





Additional superintendent of police (North) Anil Kumar Jha said the matter is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty as per the law. -- PTI

