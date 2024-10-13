2 booked for duping man of Rs 70 lakh in scooters purchase deal in Maha





Between November 29, 2023 and October 11 this year, the 45-year-old victim, hailing from Vashi in Navi Mumbai who was into the two-wheelers distribution business, transferred an advance payment of Rs 1.20 crore to the company's bank account for the purchase of 168 scooters as per a proforma invoice.





However, the accused, hailing from Pune, only delivered 56 scooters valued at Rs 49.8 lakh, failing to supply the remaining consignment and also did not return the outstanding amount of Rs 70.19 lakh, the official from APMC police station said. When the victim demanded supply of the remaining two-wheelers, the accused failed to respond.





Having realised that he had been cheated, the victim filed a complaint, based on which a case was registered on Friday against the two accused, aged 62 and 40, under relevant legal provisions for cheating and criminal breach of trust), the official said. -- PTI

The police registered a case against a man and his son, both directors of an automobile company, for allegedly cheating a man from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra of Rs 70.19 lakh in a scooters purchase deal, an official said on Sunday.