13-year-old boy dies after explosion in iron pipe in Punjab's Phagwara

October 13, 2024  20:14
A 13-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries following an explosion in an iron pipe in Phagwara, the police said on Sunday. 

The explosion took place on Saturday when two minor boys were filling potassium into an iron pipe over the rooftop of a house in Sham Nagar here on the occasion of Dussehra, they said. 

Powdered potassium is filled in the hole of an iron pipe and then another iron rod is pressed into it to create a firecracker sound. 

The boys Ashish (13) and Aman (14) were first rushed to the civil hospital in Phagwara from where they were shifted to a private hospital, said city police station SHO inspector Amandeep Nahar. 

Later, Ashish was referred to a hospital in Amritsar where he succumbed to his injuries, he added. -- PTI
