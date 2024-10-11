RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Trichy airport on standby as AI flight has glitch

October 11, 2024  20:06
Fire tenders at the airport/ANI on X
Fire tenders at the airport/ANI on X
A Sharjah bound flight from Tiruchirappalli, shortly after departure on Friday evening, witnessed mid-air technical glitch, police said. 

Attempts are being made by the pilots to land the aircraft in Tiruchirappalli airport and as per initial reports, the fault is related to hydraulic systems, they said. 

Fire tenders, rescue personnel and ambulances have been rushed to the airport, the police added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Digvijaya's nephew booked for obstructing govt work
LIVE! Digvijaya's nephew booked for obstructing govt work

6 coaches derail as trains collide in TN; no deaths
6 coaches derail as trains collide in TN; no deaths

Six coaches derailed and there were no casualties and a few passengers were injured.

NC-led alliance stakes claim to form govt in J-K
NC-led alliance stakes claim to form govt in J-K

Chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to present letters of support from coalition partners, shortly after the Congress officially extended its backing to the party.

Uddhav, Shinde gird up for Dussehra rally before polls
Uddhav, Shinde gird up for Dussehra rally before polls

Shiv Sena leader and former MP Rahul Shewale said around 2 lakh people are expected to attend the rally at Azad Maidan to hear the CM.

150 terrorists waiting to infiltrate into Kashmir: BSF
150 terrorists waiting to infiltrate into Kashmir: BSF

He said the security forces would ensure any infiltration attempt is thwarted.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances