Trichy airport on standby as AI flight has glitch

Trichy airport on standby as AI flight has glitchOctober 11, 2024 20:06
Fire tenders at the airport/ANI on X
A Sharjah bound flight from Tiruchirappalli, shortly after departure on Friday evening, witnessed mid-air technical glitch, police said.
Attempts are being made by the pilots to land the aircraft in Tiruchirappalli airport and as per initial reports, the fault is related to hydraulic systems, they said.
Fire tenders, rescue personnel and ambulances have been rushed to the airport, the police added. -- PTI