To pay tribute to Ratan Tata, Tata Motors plant carries on work

October 11, 2024  00:44
To pay a tribute to Ratan Tata, their departed chairman, workers at the Tata Motors plant in Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday continued operations on the shop floor despite being in mourning. 

Tata, 86, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night. 

"When JRD Tata died, (Ratan) Tata sir was of the opinion that the work at the plant should not stop and thereby cause loss to the country. As a tribute to him, today the production at the plant continued at full capacity, despite each and every employee mourning the demise of the legendary Tata sir," said Ajit Paigude, general secretary of the Tata Motors Employees Union. 

The workers grieved, yet discharged their duties, he added. 

"Tomorrow, we have organised a condolence meet on campus as a lot of employees were in Mumbai to attend the last rites," Paigude said. 

Whenever Tata visited the plant, he made sure that he met union members as he respected the union, Paigude added. -- PTI
