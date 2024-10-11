RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Tata Motors plant continues operation in tribute to its chairman

October 11, 2024  10:33
image
To pay a tribute to Ratan Tata, their departed chairman, workers at the Tata Motors plant in Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday continued operations on the shop floor despite being in mourning.
  
Tata, 86, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night. 

"When JRD Tata died, (Ratan) Tata sir was of the opinion that the work at the plant should not stop and thereby cause loss to the country. As a tribute to him, today the production at the plant continued at full capacity, despite each and every employee mourning the demise of the legendary Tata sir," said Ajit Paigude, general secretary of the Tata Motors Employees Union.

The workers grieved, yet discharged their duties, he added.

"Tomorrow, we have organised a condolence meet on campus as a lot of employees were in Mumbai to attend the last rites," Paigude said.

Whenever Tata visited the plant, he made sure that he met union members as he respected the union, Paigude added.

The Pimpri Chinchwad plant employs around 5,500 workers.

Tata Motors has contributed immensely to the growth of Pimpri Chinchwad as an industrial hub, the union leader noted. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! LOCs against Briton among 6 in Rs 7K cr drugs haul
LIVE! LOCs against Briton among 6 in Rs 7K cr drugs haul

K'taka govt withdraws case against Hubballi rioters
K'taka govt withdraws case against Hubballi rioters

This was one of the 43 cases the state Cabinet decided to withdraw at its meeting on Thursday following a petition by the Anjuman-e-Islam to the Home Minister G Parameshwara, official sources said.

Is INDIA bloc considering rotational LS LoP post?
Is INDIA bloc considering rotational LS LoP post?

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said there are many leaders in the Opposition parties who are "capable" of handling the work of the Leader of Opposition but it is up to them to take a decision as it is their "internal matter".

Atomic bomb survivors group gets Nobel Peace Prize
Atomic bomb survivors group gets Nobel Peace Prize

The group has campaigned over the years for the abolition of nuclear weapons.

'Ratan and I Were Good Chums'
'Ratan and I Were Good Chums'

Arun Maira who worked for 25 years with the Tata Group, remembers his early years with Ratan Tata.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances