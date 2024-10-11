RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Snag on Delhi Metro's yellow line hits commuters

October 11, 2024  22:08
Representational image
Representational image
Delhi Metro passengers had a harrowing time on Friday evening after a technical snag was reported on the Yellow Line, officials said. 

The officials said they were looking into the issue. 

A large number of passengers were stuck at the Patel Chowk Metro Station. Several passengers also de-boarded the train and came out of station. 

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Millennium City Centre in Gurugram. 

The DMRC, on a social media post on X, said there was delay in services from Rajiv Chowk to Kashmere Gate stations. There was normal service on all other lines, it added. 

Meanwhile, a man was found standing on a track around 6.30 pm at Tagore Garden Metro Station on Blue Line, due to which services were affected for 10 to 15 minutes, they said. 

The Blue Line connects Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Digvijaya's nephew booked for obstructing govt work
LIVE! Digvijaya's nephew booked for obstructing govt work

6 coaches derail as trains collide in TN; no deaths
6 coaches derail as trains collide in TN; no deaths

Six coaches derailed and there were no casualties and a few passengers were injured.

NC-led alliance stakes claim to form govt in J-K
NC-led alliance stakes claim to form govt in J-K

Chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to present letters of support from coalition partners, shortly after the Congress officially extended its backing to the party.

Uddhav, Shinde gird up for Dussehra rally before polls
Uddhav, Shinde gird up for Dussehra rally before polls

Shiv Sena leader and former MP Rahul Shewale said around 2 lakh people are expected to attend the rally at Azad Maidan to hear the CM.

150 terrorists waiting to infiltrate into Kashmir: BSF
150 terrorists waiting to infiltrate into Kashmir: BSF

He said the security forces would ensure any infiltration attempt is thwarted.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances