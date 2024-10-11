Snag on Delhi Metro's yellow line hits commuters





The officials said they were looking into the issue.





A large number of passengers were stuck at the Patel Chowk Metro Station. Several passengers also de-boarded the train and came out of station.





The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Millennium City Centre in Gurugram.





The DMRC, on a social media post on X, said there was delay in services from Rajiv Chowk to Kashmere Gate stations. There was normal service on all other lines, it added.





Meanwhile, a man was found standing on a track around 6.30 pm at Tagore Garden Metro Station on Blue Line, due to which services were affected for 10 to 15 minutes, they said.





The Blue Line connects Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre.

Delhi Metro passengers had a harrowing time on Friday evening after a technical snag was reported on the Yellow Line, officials said.